Multiple lawsuits filed against new assault weapons ban in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Illinois' new assault weapons ban.

The latest was a federal lawsuit filed by several organization including the Illinois State Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation. It calls the ban unconstitutional and says it criminalizes an "important means of self-defense."

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed out of Effingham County that represents people from 87 counties. This is according to Tom Devore, a former republican candidate for Illinois Attorney General.

He says an Effingham County Court granted an emergency hearing for later Tuesday morning.

This lawsuit challenges the new law in Illinois, which bans the sale of assault style rifles and requires people who already own them to register them with state police.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the statewide ban last week.

Another lawsuit was filed in Crawford County last Friday.

Some Illinois sheriffs in counties like Mchenry, Kankakee and DuPage have already said they will not enforce the ban.