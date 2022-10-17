Hearing aids now available without a prescription over the counter

Hearing aids can now be sold over the counter without a prescription

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some are calling it a historic ruling. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August when it comes to hearing aids. Starting Monday, you'll be able to buy them in stores without a prescription or medical exam by a doctor.

The move by the FDA not only makes hearing aids more accessible, but also cost-effective.

The ruling by the FDA allows people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online.

CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart all offer over-the-counter hearing aids at their stores and online.

Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in older adults. It's estimated over-the-counter hearing aids could benefit about 30 million Americans.

One doctor said research shows hearing loss can impact many aspects of health.

"It can be related to cognitive decline, to depression, to anxiety, to social isolation. It's really a sense that is so important for maintaining a very positive quality of life. It's how we stay connected, and sharp, and happy when we're aging," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, president of the American Academy of Audiology.

Sydlowski said over-the-counter hearing aids are an appropriate first step for some patients.

"People who are starting to notice that they're having a little bit of difficulty," Sydlowski said. "It's not for someone who has a more significant hearing loss, who has trouble in multiple situations, who has hearing loss only in one ear, or a sudden loss, or ringing in only one ear."

Experts are recommending people see a doctor to test your hearing first to help determine if you are in fact a good candidate for over-the-counter hearing aids. But you won't need a prescription or medical exam to buy them over the counter.