Health care workers gather in Chicago, read names of doctors and nurses killed in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Health care workers came together outside the Art Institute of Chicago downtown Friday night to read off the names of doctors and nurses killed in Gaza.

The group, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, is also calling for a permanent cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas War.

"We're supposed to be the healers – the fabric of society. You know, we're supposed to prevent the harm, and supposed to heal those who are wounded. And when health care workers are being attacked, I don't think we should be quiet about it."

According to the World Health Organization, there have been more than 200 Israeli attacks on hospitals and ambulances since Oct. 7.

Israel's military assault on Gaza, a tiny, densely populated territory, has led to widespread civilian casualties and mass displacements, triggering international alarm.

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that over the past day they had struck about 450 targets in the Gaza Strip by air, sea and ground, signaling the continued intensity of its campaign. Palestinian TV stations reported airstrikes on various parts of the territory.

Earlier this week, U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used a rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council of an impending "humanitarian catastrophe," and Arab and predominantly Muslim nations called for a vote Friday on a Council resolution to demand an immediate cease-fire.

The UAE-drafted resolution, co-sponsored by 97 nations, was vetoed by the United States Friday afternoon. Before the vote, U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood told diplomats that the U.S. would support a return to humanitarian pauses that allow for the return of hostages and more aid into Gaza, but not an immediate cease-fire, saying, "This would only plant the seeds for the next war – because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace."

The war was triggered by Hamas militants' deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people.

Still, U.S. concern over the devastation in Gaza is growing. U.S. officials told Israel ahead of the expansion of its ground offensive to southern Gaza several days ago that it must limit civilian deaths and displacement, saying too many Palestinians were killed when it obliterated much of Gaza City and surrounding areas in the north.