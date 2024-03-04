Driver injured in fiery head-on crash on Illinois expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fiery head-on crash has closed lanes on I-88 near Watson Road.

Illinois State Police believe two vehicles were involved in the crash around 5:20 a.m. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to be fully engulfed in flames, ISP said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Peace Road.

This is a developing story.