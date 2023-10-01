Head-on crash involving semi in Lake County leaves man dead

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (CBS) – A driver is killed following a head-on crash in Lake County Saturday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to the scene of Route 43 and Muir Avenue in unincorporated Lake Bluff for a traffic crash with injuries involving a dump truck.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2004 Mack semi truck hauling a loaded trailer, driven by a 21-year-old man of Round Lake Beach, and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old man of Wadsworth, collided.

Initial reports say the Toyota was traveling southbound on Route 43 and the Mack was traveling northbound on the same roadway. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Toyota drifted into the northbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Mack was unable to avoid the collision - striking the Toyota head-on. Both vehicles rolled following the collision, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mack was not hurt.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. An autopsy is being scheduled.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.