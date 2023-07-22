1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Sugar Grove Township

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash in Sugar Grove Township Friday night.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said around 11:09 p.m., deputies responded to the report of an accident with injuries in the area of Bliss Rd at Seavey Rd.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a silver BMW X5 traveling southbound on Bliss Rd crossed the center line of the roadway in a no-passing zone and struck a Chevrolet Silverado truck traveling northbound on Bliss head-on.

The collision caused the two vehicles to spin into the vehicle that the BMW was passing - a Dodge Caravan, the office said.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet were taken by Elburn Paramedics to the hospital.

The driver, Jonathan P. Couch, 54, of Sugar Grove, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His passenger remains in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the BMW, Melissa J. Hill, of Sugar Grove, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

While at the hospital, it was determined that Hill had a blood alcohol content of .235.

Multiple charges have been approved against Hill by the Kane County State's Attorney. She remains hospitalized for her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff's Investigations Division.