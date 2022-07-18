'He kept shooting': Victim of road rage talks about how she was shot six times on I-57 in Matteson

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is in the hospital after she was shot six times on I-57.

Illinois State Police are calling it a case of road rage. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Christ Medical Center.

Aaliyah Ivory said she has no idea how long she'll be in the hospital or how long she'll be in therapy. She was shot twice in the back, once in the hand, twice in the arm and and once on the side.

There are several bullet holes in the back window of Ivory's Ford Focus. Illinois State Police said they responded to a road rage shooting on I-57, near Vollmer Road in Matteson.

When police arrived on scene, they found Ivory with life-threatening injuries. Ivory said she was headed northbound Saturday afternoon when a construction zone forced drivers to merge into one lane.

She said a driver cut her off, she then cut off that driver and he used a racial slur. She admits to responding with a foul word, then the next thing she heard were gunshots.

"I just have a little Ford Focus. When I seen him coming towards my way like he was following me, I tried to hurry up and move out the way, but he kept shooting," Ivory said.

Illinois Sate police says no charges have been filed at this time.