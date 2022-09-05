'He is manufacturing a human crisis': Lightfoot rips into Texas governor after dozens of migrants bused to Chicago

'He is manufacturing a human crisis': Lightfoot rips into Texas governor after dozens of migrants bu

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of migrants have again arrived in Chicago after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It is part of a political statement from the Republican governor in opposition to President Joe Biden's immigration policy.

Those migrants were being housed at the Salvation Army in Humboldt Park Sunday night.

The bus of families brings the total of people bused here to 125. Now those people begin a transition into their new lives in the city, as the mayor is preparing to accept even more people in the coming weeks.

"We're a welcoming city, so we're always going to step up and do the right thing," Lightfoot said.

Chicago plans to support the families, kids and adults who arrived in the city Sunday. Another bus of migrants was also sent in the last week.

"Migrants who are coming here to our city are well received," Lightfoot said. "They have food, clothing, shelter, medical care if necessary."

Lightfoot spoke in a last minute holiday weekend press conference, blaming Abbott.

"He's manufacturing a human crisis, and it makes no sense to me," she said.

She said the issue is not sneding people to Chicago but doing so without proper warning.

"There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of those things and instead tries to send human beings not cargo freight but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination. And it has no idea what the circumstances are on the ground," Lightfoot said.

CBS 2 reached out to Abbott with no response Sunday. Lightfoot said she had not heard from him at all.

"We have yet to hear from anybody in an official capacity from Texas," she said.

Abbott did tweet Sunday morning about sending more migrants to the city, adding that "Texas will continue providing relief to our small, overrun border towns by busing migrants to sanctuary cities that boast services to care for them."

Meanwhile the work and welcome in Chicago continues. The city will cover some of the bill, though much of it will fall on area nonprofits.

The city has set up a website for donations.