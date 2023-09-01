HBCU bands take over Chicago's Daley Plaza ahead of city's Football Classic

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old tradition is back in Chicago. The city's Football Classic will return to Soldier Field on Saturday.

But first, a pep rally took over Daley Plaza with the banks and dancers from both Central State University and Mississippi Valley State facing off.

Meanwhile, at Soldier Field, Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson talked about the game and announced the battle of the high school bands showdown from the 50-yard line.

"Tomorrow will be a well-displayed event taking place in the greatest freaking city in the world, the City of Chicago," Johnson said.

The Chicago Football Classic started in 1997 to inspire Black teens to attend historically Black colleges and universities.