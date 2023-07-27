Watch CBS News
Hazmat situation for ammonia leak in West Elsdon

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Southwest Side residents have been ordered to shelter-in-place amid a hazmat response Thursday morning. 

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a possible ammonia leak at 3600 W. 59th St. in West Elsdon. 

Crews are attempting to shut down valves. CFD confirmed they are now flooding streets and sewers by opening several hydrants to help dispel the ammonia.    

No evacuations have taken place, but CFD is continuing to monitor the situation and conducting well-being checks. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:33 AM

