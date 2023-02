Hazmat crews clean up spill at Metra maintenance center on far South Side

Hazmat crews clean up spill at Metra maintenance center on far South Side

Hazmat crews clean up spill at Metra maintenance center on far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Everyone is okay after hazmat crews were called in for a chemical spill on the far South Side.

It happened at the Metra maintenance facility in West Pullman. It's not clear what kind of substance was spilled. The Chicago Fire Department said the facility was evacuated during the clean-up.