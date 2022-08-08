Watch CBS News
Hazmat evacuates Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Loyola University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Loyola University was evacuated due to a hazardous materials situation.

The campus building at 1068 W. Sheridan Rd. was evacuated Monday afternoon.

Loyola University Chicago said everyone got out safely, and emergency crews were at the scene as of 4:30 p.m. to make sure the building was safe.

The nature of the hazmat was not immediately learned.

