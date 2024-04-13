Hazardous materials suspected in downtown Chicago residence fire

Chicago firefighters battling a blaze in River North called for a hazardous materials team after discovering cylinder tanks inside the residence.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze in the River North neighborhood. Chicago Fire Department

The fire broke out on Friday at 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Illinois Street.

Officials said the tanks and more equipment were "being used for an unknown reason inside the residence."

Officials said nobody was home at the time, and there were no injuries.

Area Three Detectives continue to investigate the incident.