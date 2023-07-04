Chicago suburb suffers water shortage, asking residents to conserve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people in the northwest suburbs are also dealing with water woes this Fourth of July.

There were dozens of drivers lining up to get bottled water in Hawthorn Woods Tuesday afternoon.

About 1,200 Aqua Illinois customers lost service Monday because of the drought and a leak. It appeared the issue was resolved Monday night, but on Tuesday morning, customers were once again reporting outages.

"On Monday, we saw a leak at the aquatic center and isolated it from the system," said Aqua Illinois' Michelle Buffenbarger. "Once we saw that pressure started to rise, and water started to fill the tanks. And then from there, for a couple of hours, we were good, we were stable. And then all of a sudden the operator called and said something else has happened."

Aqua Illinois believes there is a second leak somewhere in the system and is currently working to find it. In the meantime, they are encouraging customers to conserve water as much as possible.

Bottled Water Distribution for Aqua Illinois Customers July 4, 2023 This is a notice for all Aqua Illinois water... Posted by Village of Hawthorn Woods on Tuesday, July 4, 2023