Extra-alarm fire burning at home in Chicago's far north suburbs

HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters were responding to an extra-alarm blaze Tuesday afternoon at a home in far north suburban Hawthorn Woods.

The fire started at a home in a heavily wooded lot on Robin Crest Road in Hawthorn Woods, just north of Lake Zurich.

The house has been completely consumed by the fire, with smoke visible from miles away.

Fire crews called in a third alarm to bring in extra teams from neighboring suburbs. Crews were using an aerial ladder to help pour water on the fire.

No injuries have been reported.