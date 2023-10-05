Watch CBS News
Haunted Houses to visit in the Chicago area this Halloween

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Spooky season is underway and if you are looking for more tricks and less treats, head to these Chicago area haunted houses. 

Midnight Terror Haunted House: Located in Oak Lawn, at 5520 West 111th Street, is operated by a Marine veteran. Organizers issued the following statement: "WARNING: People afraid of clowns should definitely attend this event and cure their madness." This is an "actor-driven" show.

Massacre Haunted House: Organizers call this the "largest and scariest haunted house in Chicago. It's located at 299 Montgomery Road in Montgomery, Illinois, about 45 minutes from the city. Tickets range from $29 to $60 depending on the package. 

Massacre Haunted House "America's Scariest Attraction" by TheMassacreHaunt on YouTube

13th Floor Haunted House: Head to Schiller Park, at 5050 River Road, for a thrill. This year's attractions include "The Deadlands," "Depths of Darkness."

HellsGate Haunted House: This Lockport haunted house is in a " a multi-level mansion filled with secret passages, giant slides, ghastly secrets" and more. Tickets are available by emailing tickets@hellsgate.com. Be aware, to get to the house, you have to cross the Lost Souls Cemetery.  

HellsGate 2022 by HellsGate Haunted House on YouTube

Dungeon of Doom: This 45,000 square-foot haunted house is located at 600 29th Street in Zion. It's been operation for 27 years. General admission is $24 online and $30 on-site. There are also fast passes and VIP tickets available. 

Catacombs Haunted House: For over 40 years, the Catacombs have been haunting the basement of St. Pascal's Church located 6143 West Irving Park Road in Chicago. This is a non-profit haunted house run by volunteers selected by the local school and church. Money goes directly to the school. 

