Chicago area student gives visitors a frightening photoshoot to raise tuition money

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) – It's the season of scares, and for a college student in the far northwest suburbs, there's a chance to earn a little tuition money while giving people the chance to get some haunting photos.

CBS 2's Ryan Baker went to Antioch, but a word of caution: if Michael Myers from the horror film "Halloween" is too frightening, you may want to close your eyes.

Visitors can step into the spooky world created by Hunter Harders.

"I dress up as Michael Myers, and people come, take pictures," he said.

With his mom's help, Hunter transformed his grandmother's property into a Halloween haven, inviting the Antioch community and beyond to pay a visit if they date.

It's the perfect ghoulish setting to share scares, smiles and leave with some chilling photos. Hunter said it's especially rewarding given his challenges with ADHD.

"It conflicts with how I think and act," Hunter said. "I'm more of a physical learner. That's why a lot of this is easy for me because it's a routine. You're walking and learning. It's all muscle memory."

"I'm so proud of him. He's come such a long way," said Deana, Hunter's mother. "I'm just so proud of his creativity … I just tear up a little bit."

Hunter not only channels Michael Myers. The idea actually started with him dressing up as the Grinch during the pandemic when holiday experiences were in short supply and his mom, who works in the medical field, was struggling emotionally with a lot of sick patients.

"The main idea was to really to boost her spirits," he said. "She'd always love the type of events we'd do … so I thought, 'Mom, why don't we do something on our own?'"

Deana added," he said, 'We gotta make memories for people.'"

She recalled that when her son dressed as the Grinch, "We had people lining up the street."

"It's amazing I had people come here when we did the Grinch, and they were in their pajamas, and it's just so cute, so fun," Deana said.

One visitor to the Hunter's house said, "I tell ya, I screamed, but he does a great job getting into the character. You really feel that someone evil is behind you."

This year is Hunter's second playing Michael Myers.

"I never thought that I would be here creating this or talking to someone from the news," he said. "This was totally unexpected."

He charges $25 for a group of five to help with his college funds. There are two sessions left this Sunday, and for Halloween night, then he'll transition to the Grinch. If you're interested in visiting, the family's house is at 18600 West Edwards Road in Antioch. Visitors are encouraged to dress up and can take photos with their cameras.