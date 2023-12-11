Hazmat teams responding to fire at trucking company lot south Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hazmat teams were called as firefighters battled a blaze at a trucking company lot in Harvey Monday morning.
Crews are responding to the area of Lathrop Avenue and 166th Street. The fire appears to have broken out at a lot filled with semi-trucks.
Video shared by a neighbor shows large clouds of smoke, and some flames, coming from the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
