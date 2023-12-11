Hazmat teams responding to fire at trucking company lot south Chicago suburb

Hazmat teams responding to fire at trucking company lot in Harvey

Hazmat teams responding to fire at trucking company lot in Harvey

Hazmat teams responding to fire at trucking company lot in Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hazmat teams were called as firefighters battled a blaze at a trucking company lot in Harvey Monday morning.

Crews are responding to the area of Lathrop Avenue and 166th Street. The fire appears to have broken out at a lot filled with semi-trucks.

Video shared by a neighbor shows large clouds of smoke, and some flames, coming from the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.