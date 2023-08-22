Harvey students back to remote learning because of excessive heat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Schools across the area have canceled classes, moved to distance learning, and called off games and practices to minimize kids' time in the heat.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Harvey with a response from one parent whose kids are learning from home again.

Temperatures are rising, and Thornton Township High School is taking extra precautions, but not all parents are on board with the school's decision.

"It's ridiculous."

Frustration from Angelette Taylor after getting a call from Thornton Township High School that her two daughters would learn from home.

"I mean, Thornton just did all this remodeling, and they don't have air," asked Taylor.

Thornton Township High School District 205 posted that students are moved to e-learning through Thursday on its website.

The website said that for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, the school board and administration approved e-learning due to the excessive heat.

"I mean, they're sitting up there hot. So my thoughts on this is, like, get it together," Taylor said.

Her two daughters are seniors at the high school. She said they had just started school on Monday.

"They only went to school one day, and now they canceled it," Taylor said.

Taylor said this is triggering because her kids couldn't attend school during the pandemic. She's fearful of what the next heat wave will look like.

"These kids need their education. Education is really going down. They didn't think about this before it happened? Putting in central air? Getting any kind of air. Should have been thought about," Taylor said.

According to the Thornton Township High School District 205 website, meals will be available for pick up at schools Through Thursday. In-person learning resumes Friday.

Taylor said moving forward, she's hopeful the school board will be better prepared.

"We have a lot of hot days. So maybe they can get it together," wondered Taylor.

But not all parents are on board with the school's decision.

CBS 2 tried to reach the school district numerous times for comments about the specific reason why kids were moved to e-learning but has not heard back.