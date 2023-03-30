Residents enjoy new and improved Harvey senior apartment complex

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) – Cook County leaders were cutting the ribbon on Thursday on a newly-renovated affordable housing development in south suburban Harvey.

We're not talking about just a new coat of paint, but a serious investment for our seniors. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray got a look inside.

Dixie White was ecstatic to show off her new and improved apartment.

"Yes, we're going to the penthouse," she said. "Going all the way up."

She is one of several residents who live in the South Suburban Senior Apartments in Harvey near 155th and Center Avenue.

"I just love this," White said.

She lived in Chicago and worked as a school bus driver, but she had health complications and moved into the affordable housing complex a few years ago. Three years ago, she was in a coma for a month.

"I thank and I praise God," White said. "Not only for my shelter, but for my health most of all."

In 2019, the Preservation of Affordable Housing acquired 120 apartments from the YMCA in Harvey's downtown transit-oriented development district.

POAH worked with the mayor and Housing and Urban Development to save and improve the housing, which cost $32 million. Renovations started in 2021, which included removing the residents, putting them in hotels and moving them back into the development.

"It's lovely," said George Ellis, another resident. "It's beautiful. It's a blessing in disguise. This is what it's all about, being comfortable. I want everyone to be comfortable."

White said, "To see this day, I'm thankful."

Preservation of Affordable Housing said they will be renovating two more Harvey properties.