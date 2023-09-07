Watch CBS News
Harvey residents push back against plan to force residents out of their homes

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents in south suburban Harvey are fighting back after the release of a proposed stormwater retention plan that could force people out of their homes.

Under the plan, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District would acquire 31 properties, 15 residential and 16 vacant, to construct the basin.

Those residential properties include some homes and a church on Myrtle Avenue.

The project would address flooding issues in the community, but demonstrators were expected outside City Hall on Thursday to voice their concerns about the chosen location.

