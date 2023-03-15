City of Harvey receives over $2 million in federal funding towards infrastructure

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Harvey now has new federal funding to help with its infrastructure.

During its City Council meeting on Monday, representatives from Congresswoman Robin Kelly's office presented two ceremonial checks.

The fire department now has more than $527,000 to spend on a new fire engine.

The second check was worth $2.25 million, and the city plans to use $750.000 of that to take over and demolish vacant buildings.

$1.5 million will go towards improving streetlights to help enhance public safety.