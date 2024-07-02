As Chicago area residents see big property tax bills, one mayor aims to hold the line

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) – As Cook County residents face large increases in their property tax bills this year, one south suburban mayor wants to guarantee his city won't raise taxes next year and urged other municipalities to follow suit.

Lillie Rayborn has lived in Harvey for 20 years, but her latest property tax bill may make this the last year she can afford to stick around.

"I'm angry," she said. "I'm afraid I'm going to lose my house."

Rayborn said last year, her bill was a little over $2,000, but this year, it doubled to more than $4,000.

"It's not fair to the seniors, to the low-income residents of Harvey," Raybourn said. "This is ludicrous."

The Harvey resident spoke at a press conference on Tuesday put on by Mayor Christopher Clark.

"We are not going to raise taxes above 0%, with the exception of those things that we have a legal and court responsibility to do so," Clark said.

Those exceptions include police and firefighter pensions and paying bondholders. Clark said, as far as he knew, the city could keep all other taxes steady. He also claimed the city is facing a $149 million deficit.

"Mathematically, it's sound," Clark said.

The mayor said there was enough money in the city's coffers to keep taxes at their current level for another year.

Although, when asked about future taxes, Clark said, "Talk to me a year after that."

Reporter: "This promise is for one year?"

Clark: "Right. This promise is for one year."

Part of the mayor's plan calls for getting tough on city businesses, who collectively owe city hall $12 million. The mayor hopes other cities whose residents are getting similarly squeezed, including 15 near Harvey that have predominately Black populations, follow suit.

"We are stopping the bleeding from people who cannot afford to pay their tax bills," Clark said.

The mayor said while the plan hasn't been approved by the Harvey City Council, he's confident he has the votes to get it through.

Rayborn said she will visit the county treasurer's office to try and figure out a way forward for a bill she said she simply cannot pay.