Harvey residents boarded up inside their own apartments in condemned building

Harvey residents boarded up in their own apartments in condemned building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shocking video circulating on social media shows some Harvey residents boarded up into their own apartments as crews tried to close up a condemned building.

They are able to open their doors again, but there are questions about how this happened.

Some of the units were unoccupied at the time, but in one unit was a mother and two kids.

Using whatever tools they could find, a community activist broke down the boards on the Harvey apartment complex, searching for people who might be trapped inside. Ultimately, there was nobody in the unit, but it's a panic that community members have felt for the last 24 hours.

"I hadn't really even heard them breaking this off," said Rudolph Williams, who was boarded inside an apartment.

Rudolph Williams showed handles to his screen door, broken off by construction crews as they boarded up his apartment Friday afternoon. The 73-year-old was unaware he was being trapped inside.

"I'm used to the noise when they're doing some construction, so I just figured they've been going around putting up the boards and everything," he said. "So I didn't really pay that much attention after a while, and I sort of drowned it out."

Rudolph's nephew, James, captured videos from the other side showing crews ignoring their pleas to take the boards down and telling them of the people trapped inside.

"They walked right past me," James said. "I said, 'Can you come up for this window. It's a person inside this.' And he looked at me and kept on walking."

"I had to push my kids out the window and right now my son is scraped up," said resident Aces Price. "My little little one, his face is scraped up. It's kind of bad."

Price said she escaped their ground floor apartment through a back window.

Both Price and Williams said they use Section 8 vouchers and had already paid their rent for the month.

CBS 2 tried calling the building's owner, RFN, but got a voicemail message.

Harvey Police say the city has been contacting building owners since October about unsafe conditions -- specifically referencing a collapsed stairwell. Harvey police acknowledge nobody was evicted prior to the boards going up and say property owners boarded up the complex while their officers performed several inspections and wellness checks at the property.

Resident Mary Brooks said she received a blank form from attorneys telling her the building would close in in October, though she and other residents stayed in their homes well past that date.

"This should never happened, and this should never happen again," she said.

Residents said that they would like to move out, but they either have no place to go or they don't have the money to do so. So for now they will be staying there.

CBS 2 reached out to the city and several city leaders but has not heard back yet.