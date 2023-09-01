Harry Potter Magic at Play at Water Tower Place runs through Labor Day
CHICAGO (CBS) – Harry Potter fans have one more chance to wave their wands at Water Tower Place this weekend.
The "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" experience runs through Labor Day.
Fans can engage with the wizarding world like never before.
It includes hands-on interactive games and sensory experiences to celebrate Harry's journeys through the wizarding world.
Tickets are still available.
