Harry Potter Magic at Play at Water Tower Place runs through Labor Day

Harry Potter Magic at Play at Water Tower Place ends on Labor Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Harry Potter fans have one more chance to wave their wands at Water Tower Place this weekend.

The "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" experience runs through Labor Day.

Fans can engage with the wizarding world like never before.

It includes hands-on interactive games and sensory experiences to celebrate Harry's journeys through the wizarding world.

Tickets are still available.