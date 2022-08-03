Harry Potter interactive experience coming to Water Tower Place; tickets on sale
CHICAGO (CBS) – Something new is coming for the fans who just celebrated Harry Potter's birthday a few days ago.
Now wanna-be witches and wizards can experience life as the boy who lived in a new interactive experience.
Tickets to "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" went on sale Wednesday morning for its November debut at Water Tower Place.
Fans will be able to step into the wizarding world.
They can take a boat across the lake to Hogwarts, take a class, and walk through the forbidden forest.
Tickets start at around $30. The experience runs through May.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.