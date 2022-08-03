Watch CBS News
Harry Potter interactive experience coming to Water Tower Place; tickets on sale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Something new is coming for the fans who just celebrated Harry Potter's birthday a few days ago.

Now wanna-be witches and wizards can experience life as the boy who lived in a new interactive experience.

Tickets to "Harry Potter: Magic at Play" went on sale Wednesday morning for its November debut at Water Tower Place.

Fans will be able to step into the wizarding world.

They can take a boat across the lake to Hogwarts, take a class, and walk through the forbidden forest.

Tickets start at around $30. The experience runs through May.

