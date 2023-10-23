Harry Porterfield, beloved former CBS 2 News anchor, dead at 95

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beloved longtime CBS 2 news reporter and anchor Harry Porterfield has died at the age of 95.

His family confirmed that Harry died Monday morning of natural causes after a short illness, surrounded by his famil in Munster, Indiana.

Harry spent 51 years on television in Chicago, including nearly 30 years at CBS 2 before retiring in 2015.

Harry was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on Aug. 29, 1928. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University in 1954, he got his law degree from DePaul University in 1993 while still working in television.

He began his illustrious television career in Chicago at CBS 2 in 1964, starting as a newswriter. He went on to become a reporter and anchor, and created his own segment called "Someone You Should Know", featuring ordinary Chicagoans doing extraordinary things.

Harry loved everyday people, and loved telling their stories, and people loved sharing them with him.

He left CBS 2 in 1985 and went on to work for ABC 7 in Chicago.

He returned to CBS 2 in 2009 to anchor the 11 a.m. newscast for 6 ½ years before retiring in 2015.

Harry leaves behind a wife of 55 years, four children, one grandchild, a great grandchild, and many adoring viewers.

His funeral will be private, but his family is planning a public memorial in Chicago. Details have not yet been announced.