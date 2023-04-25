Late singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte helped shape Chicago's Rev. Michael Pfleger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Entertainer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte died Tuesday morning at the age of 96.

Belafonte, an acclaimed screen and stage performer also remembered for his trailblazing mainstream success in the 1950s music industry, died of congestive heart failure on Tuesday morning at his home in New York City, his longtime publicist Ken Sunshine said.

Born in Harlem on March 1, 1927, Belafonte grew up in New York City after spending several years of his childhood in Jamaica, where his family had emigrated from. While his standout success in Hollywood and beyond as a Caribbean-American was historic in its own right, Belafonte also made waves as a civil rights activist and became a vocal supporter of the Civil Rights Movement, as well as a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Belafonte helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and was throughout his life an advocate for causes like the anti-Apartheid movement, women's rights, juvenile justice and climate change. He also served as an ambassador for UNICEF and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Belafonte also stood beside King at the 1966 Chicago Freedom Festival advocating for better housing conditions, one of several stops he'd make in the Windy City over the decades, and you can still find some relics of his visits St. Sabina Catholic Church on the South Side. His passing brings words of praise for the icon from longtime St. Sabina pastor Rev. Michael Pfleger, who calls him a hero and a friend

"He stood in this pulpit. He stood in this church time after time after time," Pfleger said.

Pfleger walks every day past the photos of a man he calls his friend and hero.

"He had a major shaping of my life, and my formation of who I am today, because of I had such admiration for him," Pfleger said.

Pfleger sat down with CBS 2's Sara Machi at the same table where he and Belafonte celebrated Belafonte's 90th birthday, recounting their last call a couple months ago.

"We spoke on the phone, and he was weak, but he sounded strong and as sharp as ever," Pfleger said.

Pfleger no longer has a record player, but he holds on to an album Belafonte signed during one of the legendary entertainer's dozen visits to St. Sabina.

Belafonte built a successful entertainment career as an actor and singer, risking it all for civil rights activism.

"He said what he said, and what he believed, and let the chips fall where they fall. He was true to himself," Pfleger said.

Pfleger says it's that legacy that he'll remember most, and the lesson he'll now bring to the sanctuary for his Sunday sermon.

"This is somebody who you want to know about, read about, study," Pfleger said. "We need the new Harry Bellafontes in our young men and our young women."

Pfleger said this Sunday's sermon will be directed at the congregation's youngest members. He said they already had a guest speaker planned, but this is the perfect timing to talk to them about leadership. He said talking about Belafonte's legacy will be a part of their program.