Vice President Harris visiting Chicago to speak at gun safety conference

VP Harris visiting Chicago to speak at gun violence conference

VP Harris visiting Chicago to speak at gun violence conference

VP Harris visiting Chicago to speak at gun violence conference

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago to speak at an annual conference on gun safety Friday afternoon.

She recently visited the city last month for the UnidosUS annual conference.

She's headlining the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund's annual conference.

It brings together thousands of activists, volunteers, and survivors of gun violence to talk about the progress of the gun safety movement.

It starts at 1 p.m. at McCormick Place on the city's Near South Side.