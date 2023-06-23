Harper Theater in Hyde Park celebrating grand reopening with ribbon cutting ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Harper Theater in Hyde Park is celebrating its grand re-opening today.
The theater was closed for several weeks due to renovations - including heated recliner seats and a new menu.
But now that the makeover is completed, the Hyde Park community will be able to see the 110-year-old building's new look.
You can find all available films and showtimes by visiting the theater's website.
