Wreath laying ceremony for Harold Washington happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wreath laying ceremony to honor Chicago's first black mayor, Harold Washington, is happening Wednesday.

Washington served as the city's mayor from 1983 until he died while in office in 1987.

The wreath-laying ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the Oak Woods Cemetery on the South Side.

The event is expected to last about an hour.

The committee says this is their way of keeping Harold's legacy alive.

