Harold Washington Library to host summit on racial healing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A City Hall-sponsored summit is happening Thursday to discuss racial healing.
The all-day event will be held at the Harold Washington library from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
It's called "Let's Talk Healing: Chicago."
The in-person program is by invitation only - community members can participate virtually.
More information is available at chicago.gov/togetherweheal.
