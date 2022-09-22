Watch CBS News
Harold Washington Library to host summit on racial healing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A City Hall-sponsored summit is happening Thursday to discuss racial healing.

The all-day event will be held at the Harold Washington library from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It's called "Let's Talk Healing: Chicago."

The in-person program is by invitation only - community members can participate virtually.

More information is available at chicago.gov/togetherweheal.

