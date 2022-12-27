Harlem Globetrotters to play two games at Wintrust Arena Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Harlem globetrotters are back in Chicago.

The exhibition team will play two games today at the Wintrust Arena at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Families are invited to come out and enjoy all of the fun and action.

And for the first time ever some lucky fans will get the chance to come onto the court and meet the pros.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. game are still on sale.