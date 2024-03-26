Watch CBS News
Northern Indiana Hard Rock Casino donates $3 million to City of Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – The Hard Rock Casino in Northern Indiana is giving back to its community.

The casino opened its doors about three years ago. Now, it is keeping its commitment to give back to those in need in the surrounding neighborhoods in Northern Indiana.

On Tuesday, the casino's president met with Gary's mayor to announce a $3 million donation to the city.

The money will be used to reduce blight and boost economic development in the downtown area.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 5:18 PM CDT

