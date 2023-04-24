Watch CBS News
Happy birthday to the Shedd Aquarium's Nickel the sea turtle!

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We'd like to say "Happy Anniversary" to Nickel, a  sea turtle celebrating her 20th year at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.

Nickel was rescued after a collision with a boat propeller left a large gash in her shell. Her injury keeps her from being released back into the wild.

But her caretakers said Nickel loves getting her shell brushed and loves her diet of five heads of fresh greens a day! She's part of an endangered species, so her recovery is a special accomplishment.

How did she get the name Nickel? Twenty years ago, her doctors discovered a nickel lodged in her esophagus. They removed it, but the name stuck.

