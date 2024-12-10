Police investigate hand grenade at West Side Chicago hot dog stand

Police Bomb Squad called to hot dog stand on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Bomb Squad was on the scene late Tuesday afternoon at a hot dog stand in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police blocked off the area around Original Jimmy's Red Hots, at 4000 W. Grand Ave. The hot dog stand has occupied the northwest corner of Grand Avenue and Pulaski Road for decades.

Initial reports indicated that a hand grenade was either discovered or dropped off at the hot dog stand.

The Bomb Squad will evaluate the device to determine whether the grenade is inert or active. But it will be treated as live until a conclusion is reached.

The busy intersection of Grand Avenue and Pulaski Road was blocked off amid the evening rush.

An all-clear was given at the scene around 5:45 p.m.