Three rescued from Hancock Center elevator stuck near 44th floor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elevator got stuck Saturday in the Hancock Center in Chicago, forcing firefighters to rescue three people, including one man in a wheelchair. 

It happened around 3 p.m. near the 44th floor. 

The elevator wound up stuck between floors, making it a tricky rescue operation. 

Those three people wound up being stuck in the elevator for three hours before firefighters could complete the rescue. 

No one was hurt. 

First published on December 31, 2022 / 9:33 PM

