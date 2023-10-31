Hammond, Indiana gas stations closing overnight to curb crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a heated debate over the summer.

Now, a new law goes into effect in northwest Indiana. Gas stations in Hammond will have to close overnight as part of an effort to cut crime.

There will be a few exceptions.

The city's mayor pushed for the change but as CBS 2's Noel Brennan found out, some gas station owners are still skeptical.

Come midnight, Hammond, Indiana will not be the place where you want to run out of gas.

"People trying to hurry up and get their gas early because they know after midnight, it's a wrap," said driver Paige Caldwell.

On November 1, a new ordinance takes effect that will close gas stations in Hammond from midnight until 5:00 a.m.

"I mean, I'm pretty against it. Just because I have gas stations in this area."

Sunny Tiwana owns a few gas stations in Hammond and he doesn't buy the mayor's argument that cutting gas station hours will curb crime.

"I think it's just going to move on to next business or the next town over. So I don't really think that's a solution. But we'll see," Tiwana said.

Hammond has 37 gas stations and 11 successfully petitioned to stay open overnight after the city considered factors like the number of police calls and proximity to the expressway.

"We have a lot of sales at night. So it'll impact us a lot. Especially because we're next to the toll road. We're the first gas station off the toll road, so we appealed for this gas station hopefully to let us stay open, so let's see."

The city granted an exemption for one of Sunny's gas stations, but not the location furthest from the toll road.

"I don't think they'll allow that to stay open just because there's just houses around it. And just based on the appeal hearing, that was one of their concerns."

As a compromise, the city will allow this store to close at midnight and open at 4:00 a.m.

Tiwana is still considering staffing a security guard overnight.

"Just the dangers of you know closing at night could lead to robberies at night and break-ins and whatnot," Timana said.

New hours will impact the city, but exactly how is what Hammond will soon find out.