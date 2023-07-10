Watch CBS News
Hammond considers closing gas stations overnight to curb violence

By Andrew Ramos

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Indiana are considering a new plan to curtail crime late at night at local gas stations. 

That plan is to shut them down after midnight. 

It's an ordinance dividing many drivers. 

The ordinance is only a proposal at this point and is expected to be officially considered by the City of Hammond Common Council in a meeting set for Monday night. 

If it is passed it will impact how 37 gas stations operate their businesses in town. 

"I think it's a bad idea," said resident Clarence Gorre. "I don't think they should shut this gas station down. I frequent this gas station. I don't think there's that much crime happening like that. There's crime everywhere." 

Creacy James feels different. 

"Yes, it needs to be done because the city won't do it, and some gas stations would do it. But Chicago don't care because I've been out here too long, and it needs to be safer than what it is." 

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott has said if this ordinance gets on his desk, he will sign it. 

