"Hamilton" the musical returns to Chicago in September

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Broadway hit "Hamilton" is returning to Chicago for the first time in three years this fall.

Nearly 3 million people saw "Hamilton" during its first Chicago run from September 2016 through January 2020.

The musical, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton, has won multiple Tony Awards, as well as the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

It returns to the James M. Nederlander Theatre beginning Sept. 13.

Casting and schedules for the Chicago shows will be announced later this year. Individual ticket sales will begin on June 21 at 10 a.m.