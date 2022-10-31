Watch CBS News
The history of Halloween in under 10 minutes

By Mikayla Price

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Was Halloween always about dressing up and getting candy? 

Author and screenwriter Lisa Morton tells CBS 2 she has become one of the world's leading experts on Halloween. 

Morton takes us back to even before the holiday was born, as it originated from an ancient Celtic festival and the Christian's All Saints Day. She debunks some folklore myths, walks through the original purpose of trick-or-treating and the new rise in popularity of haunted attractions.  

