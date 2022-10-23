Halloween Hop trick-or-treating event in downtown Naperville happening Sunday
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Ghouls, goblins, witches, and more are invited to celebrate Halloween in downtown Naperville.
The city is hosting its trick-or-treat event Sunday.
Kids can get into in their costumes early to score Halloween surprises - including candy and other goodies.
The fun starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon near Jackson Avenue and Main Street.
