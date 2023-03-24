South Side non-profit helps provide essential resources to girls across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoes, clothing and toiletries; and it's all free! Gyrls in the H.O.O.D Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing reproductive health education, hosted a closet giveaway in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Friday.

Delisa Butler was among the shoppers who came to the Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Foundation headquarters at 85th and State streets, filling their shopping bags with free essentials.

"I appreciate everything I got from these ladies. They gave it to me willingly at a time I needed it, because I lost a lot of clothes. I lost a lot of weight, because of being in and out of the hospital, and I don't have nothing," she said.

Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. executive director and founder Chez Smith said one word sums up how she feels about the "Hood Closet" giveaway turnout.

"Amazing! It feels amazing to provide such a needed resource in this community," she said.

People who took part in the giveaway were allowed to choose three items of clothing from the racks, one hygiene and period product, along with a pair of shoes, and sanitizing wipes and diapers if they need them.

Smith said, while the main focus of her organization is reproductive health education, the Hood Closet giveaway, came about, for one particular reason.

"We've had girls who were reaching out to us, asking did we have clothes for them to go on an interview, or they landed an internship and they didn't have those type of clothes," she said.

The giveaways are open to anyone in need. The organization relies on item and monetary donations for the giveaways. The non-profit partnered with urban clothing retailer DTLR for this giveaway.

"Most of our stores are in the inner-city neighborhoods. I think it's very important to give back to the people that keep us alive," said DTLR regional community outreach manager John Ester.

Rosa Torres got a pair of Adidas shoes for her granddaughter, along with a new jacket.

"She's like 8, 7," Torres said. "She's going to be so happy."

This was the third H.O.O.D. Closet giveaway for the organizations. Their goal is to open a space that's open seven days a week to help those in need.

Donations can be dropped off at 605 E. 71st Street from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The organization will also pick up donations if you contact them through their website.