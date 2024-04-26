Gym at Chicago's Farragut Career Academy renamed for beloved teacher, coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Longtime Farragut Career Academy teacher and basketball coach William "Wolf" Nelson was honored with a special ceremony Friday night.

The gym at Farragut now bears Nelson's name. A new banner in his honor was unveiled at the ceremony.

Chicago Public SCHools Deputy Chief of College and Career Services Ali Muhammad, Farragut Principal Virag Nanavati, and Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) were all present for the ceremony.

"It's like when a player finishes his career, and they turn around, and they build that statue of him – like a Michael Jordan statue or whatever – I say, it ain't a statue, but it's just as good."

William "Wolf" Nelson CBS 2

Nelson, an alum of Farragut himself, taught math for 33 years and coached for 40.

He taught and coaches thousands of students and athletes at Farragut.

Other surprise honors such as a mural and a resolution honoring Nelson's service were also part of the ceremony Friday night.

Farragut Career Academy is located at 2345 S. Christiana Ave. in the Little Village neighborhood.