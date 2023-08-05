Gurnee Park District hosting first-ever teen dodgeball tournament
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- For the first time ever, teenagers in far north suburban Gurnee can be part of a dodgeball tournament.
Teens ages 13 to 17 will play in the round-robin tournament at the Hunt Club Park Community Center.
It's happening from 1 to 5 p.m.
It costs $60 per team to play. each team can be eight players.
The winning team will receive championship shirts.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.