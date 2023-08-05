Gurnee Park District hosting first-ever teen dodgeball tournament

Watch CBS News
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- For the first time ever, teenagers in far north suburban Gurnee can be part of a dodgeball tournament.

Teens ages 13 to 17 will play in the round-robin tournament at the Hunt Club Park Community Center.

It's happening from 1 to 5 p.m.

It costs $60 per team to play. each team can be eight players.

The winning team will receive championship shirts.

