Gurnee Days featuring family-friendly events return this weekend

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- There are plenty of family-friendly events in the north suburbs for Gurnee Days.

It all starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the 5K, 10K, and fun walk. That's happening at the Hunt Club Community Center.

More Gurnee Days activities are taking place today and tomorrow at Viking Park. The grounds open at noon.

There are activities for kids, a rib eating contest, and even an ice cream eating contest, where the contestants will go against each other and fight off brain freeze.