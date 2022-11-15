Over 20 guns stolen from gun range in Oak Forest
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Over 20 guns were stolen from a gun range in Oak Forest early Tuesday morning.
Oak Forest police said offenders used a stolen vehicle to crash into the building to gain entry to Eagle Gun Range at 5900 W. 159th St. just after 3 a.m.
Police said the offenders stole approximately 23 firearms.
Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
