Report of people with guns on campus prompts lockdown overnight at Valparaiso University

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- A lockdown was called at Valparaiso University overnight, only later to be lifted.

Valparaiso University police received reports Wednesday of people going around with guns on campus near Beacon Hall.

A shelter-in-place order was issued to the campus community at 12:10 a.m. Thursday through the RAVE Mobile Safety text messaging system, the university said.

Valparaiso University police, Valparaiso City police, and the Porter County Sheriff's office investigated the building and the surrounding area.

The investigation determined there was no credible threat and no danger to the campus or community.