Gunpoint robbery in parking lot of Woodfield Mall in Chicago suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was in police custody Wednesday afternoon after an armed robbery at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police said the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall.

They said no one was hurt.

The circumstances of the robbery, and what was taken, were not immediately learned.

Schaumburg police said they are investigating.