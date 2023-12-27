Watch CBS News
Local News

Gunpoint robbery in parking lot of Woodfield Mall in Chicago suburbs

By Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Armed robbery in parking lot of Woodfield Mall in Chicago suburbs
Armed robbery in parking lot of Woodfield Mall in Chicago suburbs 00:10

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was in police custody Wednesday afternoon after an armed robbery at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police said the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall.

They said no one was hurt.

The circumstances of the robbery, and what was taken, were not immediately learned.

Schaumburg police said they are investigating. 

First published on December 27, 2023 / 10:51 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.