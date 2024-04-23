Gunfire places south suburban Chicago school on lockdown during basketball game

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Gunfire outside an elementary school in south suburban Richton Park forced students and parents to go on lockdown.

Around 5:55 p.m., Neil A. Armstrong Elementary School got a call from its principal about a shooting outside. The school was having an after-school basketball game at the time, according to Elementary School District 159.

The school was placed on lockdown.

School officials said police arrested the gunman and recovered a gun. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 p.m.

No students, parents, or school employees were hurt, the district said.

The district did not say whether anyone at all was struck by the gunfire. Information from Richton Park police was not immediately available.